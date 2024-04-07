Sunday, April 7, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Divya Rana’ aka Kriti Sanon gives us a peek into her ‘Crew’ BTS looks

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 7: Kriti Sanon, who has won hearts with her portrayal of an air hostess in the recently released movie ‘Crew’, on Sunday shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses of her character ‘Divya Rana’.

The female buddy comedy film revolves around three air hostesses, who take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. The film stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, alongside Kriti.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti, who enjoys a massive fanbase of 57.3 million followers, shared a string of BTS pictures, wearing the uniform of a flight attendant.

The first picture shows Kriti wearing a red and white air hostess outfit. The second snap shows her wearing the outfit of a pilot — white shirt and a blue tie. She is intensely reading a newspaper.

The movie shows Kriti’s character Divya trained to become a pilot but due to the lack of job openings she works as a flight attendant.

The post is captioned as: “Divya Rana from Haryana #crew”. She gave the tune of the movie’s song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ sung by Diljit Dosanjh, IP Singh, Alka Yagnik, and Ila Arun.

The movie also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

On the work front, Kriti next has ‘Do Patti’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ on upward climb with massive advance opening
