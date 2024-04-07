Sunday, April 7, 2024
spot_img
SUNDAY FEATURE

Learn to sing in Sur with Padhanisa, an AI-based music learning app

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Saregama, India’s oldest music label announces its expansion of its horizon with Padhanisa, from delivering super-hit music for over a century to creating a platform that simplifies music learning. Padhanisa is an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian vocal learning simple, easy and accessible to everyone across the globe.
Sharing his views on Padhanisa, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India Limited, said, “Padhanisa is an obvious extension from Saregama. The insight of the app comes from the fact that all Indians love to sing, be it on any occasion or just to feel happy. We truly believe that there are no bad singers, but just untrained ones. So, here we are with an AI based app which trains you to sing in Sur. All you have to do is download the Padhanisa App and start your personalised music learning journey.”
Padhanisa aims to be a personal singing teacher for those who enjoy singing but have never considered learning due to a lack of access to the right resources or fear of judgement.
The app’s most compelling feature is its individualized class structure, where every session is uniquely tailored to address the specific needs and goals of each learner. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, the app dynamically adjusts lesson plans to accommodate each learner’s progress and preferences, ensuring optimal results with every session.
The personalized approach of the app ensures that every individual receives tailored recommendations based on their vocal range, suggestions on warmups and workouts focussed on the key improvement areas. A comprehensive assessment of the performance is shared after every level so that learners can keep improving.
The application not only provides a customised platform for music learning but also offers Live Masterclasses by subject matter experts that help learners acquire in-depth knowledge about music concepts and clear their doubts through Q&A sessions.
Padhanisa goes a step beyond just being a music-learning platform. It also allows singers and aspirants to earn perpetually by sharing singing videos through the app. And not just this, but a big one with the Music label too! A chance to sing for Saregama under its Talent Hunt program.
From beginners taking their first steps in the world of Indian vocal singing to performers looking to refine their skills, the app caters to singers of all levels and backgrounds. With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive lesson plans and interactive sessions, it’s never been easier to learn singing sitting literally from anywhere. (IANSlife)

Previous article
How food preferences are linked to cognition and brain health
Next article
Why are working professionals opting for skin boosters?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Buttler’s last-ball century helps RR move to top of table in IPL

Jaipur, April 6: Jos Buttler roared back to form with a masterful century that overshadowed Virat Kohli’s record-extending...
SPORTS

Suryakumar back in mix as faltering MI face Delhi Capitals

Mumbai, April 6: A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to immediately deliver the goods when faltering Mumbai...
SPORTS

Mayank Yadav in focus as LSG eye third consecutive win

Lucknow, April 6: New pace sensation Mayank Yadav will be closely followed by all and sundry after his...
SPORTS

Mohammedan crowned I-League champions, to get promotion to ISL

Shillong, April: Century plus old Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday clinched their maiden I-League title after they beat...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Buttler’s last-ball century helps RR move to top of table in IPL

SPORTS 0
Jaipur, April 6: Jos Buttler roared back to form...

Suryakumar back in mix as faltering MI face Delhi Capitals

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, April 6: A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be...

Mayank Yadav in focus as LSG eye third consecutive win

SPORTS 0
Lucknow, April 6: New pace sensation Mayank Yadav will...
Load more

Popular news

Buttler’s last-ball century helps RR move to top of table in IPL

SPORTS 0
Jaipur, April 6: Jos Buttler roared back to form...

Suryakumar back in mix as faltering MI face Delhi Capitals

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, April 6: A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be...

Mayank Yadav in focus as LSG eye third consecutive win

SPORTS 0
Lucknow, April 6: New pace sensation Mayank Yadav will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img