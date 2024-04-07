Learn to sing in Sur with Padhanisa, an AI-based music learning app

Saregama, India’s oldest music label announces its expansion of its horizon with Padhanisa, from delivering super-hit music for over a century to creating a platform that simplifies music learning. Padhanisa is an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian vocal learning simple, easy and accessible to everyone across the globe.

Sharing his views on Padhanisa, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India Limited, said, “Padhanisa is an obvious extension from Saregama. The insight of the app comes from the fact that all Indians love to sing, be it on any occasion or just to feel happy. We truly believe that there are no bad singers, but just untrained ones. So, here we are with an AI based app which trains you to sing in Sur. All you have to do is download the Padhanisa App and start your personalised music learning journey.”

Padhanisa aims to be a personal singing teacher for those who enjoy singing but have never considered learning due to a lack of access to the right resources or fear of judgement.

The app’s most compelling feature is its individualized class structure, where every session is uniquely tailored to address the specific needs and goals of each learner. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, the app dynamically adjusts lesson plans to accommodate each learner’s progress and preferences, ensuring optimal results with every session.

The personalized approach of the app ensures that every individual receives tailored recommendations based on their vocal range, suggestions on warmups and workouts focussed on the key improvement areas. A comprehensive assessment of the performance is shared after every level so that learners can keep improving.

The application not only provides a customised platform for music learning but also offers Live Masterclasses by subject matter experts that help learners acquire in-depth knowledge about music concepts and clear their doubts through Q&A sessions.

Padhanisa goes a step beyond just being a music-learning platform. It also allows singers and aspirants to earn perpetually by sharing singing videos through the app. And not just this, but a big one with the Music label too! A chance to sing for Saregama under its Talent Hunt program.

From beginners taking their first steps in the world of Indian vocal singing to performers looking to refine their skills, the app caters to singers of all levels and backgrounds. With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive lesson plans and interactive sessions, it’s never been easier to learn singing sitting literally from anywhere. (IANSlife)