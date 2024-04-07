Sunday, April 7, 2024
SUNDAY FEATURE

Why are working professionals opting for skin boosters?

By: Agencies

Date:

In today’s time, prioritising skin health has become an important aspect. Individuals are adopting comprehensive approaches ranging from skincare routines to dietary choices to advanced treatments for optimal results. According to the latest report, the global market for skin boosters, valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2023, is projected to witness a steady growth rate of 9.0 percent from 2024 to 2030.
Skin boosters entail micro-injections of hyaluronic acid, along with vitamins and minerals, directly into the epidermis, aiming to revitalize, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, thereby imparting a natural radiance. The surge in demand for skin boosters is attributed to several factors, including evolving beauty standards globally, increased accessibility to nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, regulatory approvals for innovative skin boosters, and rising cosmetic demands among the ageing population.
Interestingly, in India, a notable uptick in demand among working professionals has been observed, driven by the fast-paced nature of their lives.
Amidst hectic schedules and prolonged work hours, individuals often grapple with skin issues like dullness, dehydration, and premature ageing.
Skin boosters emerge as a convenient solution, offering quick revitalization and hydration to maintain a fresh and radiant appearance despite busy routines.
Leading the forefront of new-age therapies is bio remodelling that employs ultrapure hyaluronic acid through precise injections to combat ageing signs such as wrinkles and dark under-eye patches.
This innovative approach delivers essential nutrients to promote skin rejuvenation, restoring moisture for enhanced firmness and elasticity.
Profhilo, a prominent method within bio remodelling, ensures uniform moisture distribution across critical areas like the face, neck, and hands, yielding immediate hydration and skin-tightening effects. (IANSlife)

Learn to sing in Sur with Padhanisa, an AI-based music learning app
