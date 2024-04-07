Massive fire engulfs PHED storage space

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 6: Thick black smoke had filled the sky atop the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department’s storage area at Shanmari, Lumshyiap here on Saturday afternoon as a major fire engulfed the storage facility containing rolls of flexible plastic pipes, also called HDPE pipes.

It is suspected that the fire might have spread from a forest close to the PHE storage area.

The MeECL cut off the electricity in the area as a precautionary measure, which was restored soon after the fire was contained.

Rangbah Shnong of Lumshyiap, Phira Khongphai told reporters that he was informed about the fire around 3 pm. He then immediately called the Fire and Emergency Services and the fire tenders arrived within a short time.

According to him, around 8 to 10 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the massive inferno.

It is suspected that children lit a fire in the forest which spread to the other side of the PHE storage facility.

Meanwhile, PHE Executive Engineer A Sunn said that the estimated loss from the fire incident is around Rs 80-85 lakh. According to the PHE Executive Engineer, a discussion will be held by the department involving the Dorbar Shnong on handing over the land to the department in order to fence it properly.

The Rangbah Shnong, on the other hand, said that the Executive Committee will convene a meeting to discuss the advisories and measures which can be taken if the event of any fire incident in the locality.