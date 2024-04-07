VPP stand still rigid on Hindi ‘imposition’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 6: The Opposition VPP has clarified that they are not against the informal usage of Hindi but oppose its official imposition. English is the official language of the state, with Khasi and Garo as associate official languages.

Party spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh on Friday stated, “We are very clear. In Meghalaya, the official language is English and the associate official languages are Khasi and Garo. The official languages of the Indian union are Hindi and English”.

“The VPP is against the imposition of one particular language which is non-official language in Meghalaya. We will not allow the imposition of (the language) or any attempt whether it is open, discreet or indirect,” he added. Myrboh emphasised the party’s commitment to preserving pluralism and willingness to collaborate with parties beyond the state.

Regarding the Official Languages Act of 1963, he explained, “While Hindi is officially recognised along with English in the Indian Union, its use unofficially is a matter for individuals. However, there’s a distinction between private and official (spheres).”

He concluded by reaffirming the VPP’s dedication to upholding the Constitution of India, ensuring all citizens’ rights while safeguarding the interests of indigenous tribes through special provisions.