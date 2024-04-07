Sunday, April 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Met party leaders in Himachal, proud of their unity: Priyanka Gandhi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shimla, April 7: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said she met all leaders of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh and was “proud” of their unity and determination to fight the elections strongly.

“On one side, there is the BJP’s empire of fear, greed and lies. There is politics that destroys democracy for power through money power and agencies. On the other, the Congress has the resolve to work tirelessly for the people with truth, courage and patience,” she wrote on X in Hindi.

Saying she has full faith that the people will support the Congress, she added, “The truth will win. Hail Himachal. Hail India.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given tickets to all six Congress rebels, who had supported it in the Rajya Sabha elections, for the June 1 Assembly bypoll simultaneous with four Lok Sabha seats.

The candidates are Sudhir Sharma from Dharamsala, Rajinder Rana from Sujanpur, Ravi Thakur from Lahaul-Spiti, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal from Barsar, Chaitanya Sharma from Gagret and Devender Bhutto from Kutlehar.

These seats fell vacant due to the disqualification of the legislators for defying the party whip while passing the state budget. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has said he was not afraid of “conspiracies” being hatched against him. He accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the elected government. (IANS)

Previous article
AAP leader Atishi to visit Assam for LS polls campaign
Next article
Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in infrastructure development and bolstering India's maritime power, the Navy's...
NATIONAL

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after a suspected gun misfire in the old city of...
NATIONAL

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the national icon of the Election Commission...
NATIONAL

AAP leader Atishi to visit Assam for LS polls campaign

Guwahati, April 7 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi would visit for three days...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in...

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after...

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar,...
Load more

Popular news

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in...

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after...

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img