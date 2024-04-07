Sunday, April 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the national icon of the Election Commission of India (ECI), said the poll body is welcoming every voter of the country to exercise his/her right to franchise at polling booths, where several facilities will be available.

In a short video released by the poll panel, the legendary cricketer says, “Chunav ka Parv Desh ka garv”.

He informs the electorate about the facilities that will be available to them at the booths.

For voters, at every polling booth, drinking water, medical kits, and a waiting area will be available, he said.

For people aged 80 and above, the ECI has provided the facilities of wheelchair, volunteer and ramp, he added.

The country is slated to go to polls in seven phases, April 19 – June 1, and counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

After the master blaster was declared the national icon of the poll body to encourage voters to exercise their right to franchise last year, he said that every vote is important for the development of the nation.(IANS)

