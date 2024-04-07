SUNDAY PULLOUT Photospeak By: PUBLIC Date: April 7, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Phototheme – #LushGreens Makhanlal Kainth Lakham Wanswett Sushmit Dutta Sandra Nongbri Next week’s theme is #TheWilderness Send your contributions at sundayshillong@theshillongtimes.com to get featured. Previous articleEaster in ShillongNext articleTransitioning hair care routine with changing seasons Related articles MEGHALAYA Assamese cultural events in city today By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Shillong Assamese Ladies’ Welfare Club will host a Jeng Bihu and Bihu... MEGHALAYA News Capsule Office-bearers A meeting of the readers’ club of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Umroi Cantonment was on Saturday held at the... SUNDAY PULLOUT Dr. Angelice A Sangma: Weaving Hope and Healing into Rural Hearts Unfolding a tapestry of compassion and creativity, Dr. Sangma’s example is a solid source of inspiration for many,... SUNDAY PULLOUT The rover whisperer Indian American aerospace engineer Swati Mohan talks about life on Mars and the Perseverance rover during her recent visit to...