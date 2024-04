Shillong, April 8: Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of Meghalaya BDR Tiwari today informed that in order to increase voters’ participation in Shillong Lok Sabha election, the department is resorting to various exercise like holding of footballs, cleaning drives and even musical shows.

The efforts are being taken since traditional the voting percentage in Shillong parliamentary seat remains quite low. He also informed that the commencement of EVM would start in a couple of days.