Aaranyak takes HEC-affected women to Pabhoi Greens on exposure trip

Guwahati, April 8: Aaranyak, one of the region’ s foremost research-driven biodiversity

conservation organisations, facilitated a training cum exposure visit for the human

elephant conflict (HEC)-affected women of Badlapara village in Udalguri district to

Pabhoi Greens at Biswanath Charilai of Assam.

The initiative has been designed with the aim of instilling a deeper understanding of

how to establish and manage a homestead garden and nursery among the women.

In fact, the women who don’t even get a chance to come out of their villages were

encouraged to step out of their village homes for the first time. On March 4, the women

of the village had the opportunity to interact with the entrepreneur of Pabhoi Greens

Neelam Dutta (Assam Gaurav Awardee, 2023) who is an excellent example of

entrepreneurship in this field.

Homestead gardens are effective means for conservation of forest & biodiversity

holding significant contribution in increasing forest cover, decreasing forest

dependency and sustaining livelihoods.

This initiative was part of Aaranyak’s ongoing project “Community based integrated

approach to facilitate Human Elephant Coexistence and Biodiversity Conservation” in

Udalguri District, Assam under the aegis of UNDP-GEF Small Grant Programme and

Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC), Govt. of India

Implemented by TERI.

The HEC-affected women were elated to see hundreds of varieties of tomatoes,

capsicum, chillies, eggplants, lettuces, herbs among other vegetables. They were

introduced to concepts which were new to them such as Zero tillage farming, Paddy

jivamrit, cow urine and neem based biopesticides.

They were exposed to the whole process starting from field to collection, preservation

and packaging of seeds. Land preparation to post harvest management for selected

crops in their homestead garden was also a part of the training.

Apart from farming practices they were also exposed to fisheries farming, paddy

cultivation, paddy cum fish cultivation and vermicompost preparation. The participants

were spellbound by the beauty and potential of the farm.

“After visiting here, I am motivated to do something of this kind on my own and I am

certain I will do it”, Magrita Mochahary, a woman who took part in the exposure trip,

said.

This exposure visit provided the farmers with proven farming techniques and they

could see the practical example of sustainable practices which they can integrate in

their farming system.

The programme was led, managed and coordinated by senior official of Aaranyak

Jayanta Kumar Pathak. Other Aaranyak officials Bobby Nath, Arup Kumar Das, Dr

Banasree Sharma, Rabiya Daimary, Bikas Tossa and Haben Mochahary also attended

the programme.