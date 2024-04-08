Monday, April 8, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS conference promotes hygiene

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, April 7: Aiming to promote cleanliness and hygiene practices, the Sanitation Department of NEIGRIHMS recently organised ‘HYGEIA 2024 – The Swachhta Conference’. Various hospitals in and around Shillong, including Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and the Shillong Municipal Board, participated in the event.
Director In-charge and Dean, NEIGRIHMS, Prof A Santa Singh, Medical Superintendent, NEIGRIHMS, Prof C Daniala, and DMS and Additional Professor, Dept. of Radiotherapy, NEIGRIHMS, VK Jagtap, inaugurated the conference. The day included competitions, resource talks, interactive sessions, and a prize distribution ceremony.
‘HYGEIA 2024’ aligns with the Swachhta Pakhwada initiative by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Prof C Daniala stressed on the commitment to promote cleanliness and hygiene practices, while Dean Prof A Santa Singh highlighted NEIGRIHMS’s leadership role in this crucial initiative.

Previous article
CRIME UPDATE
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of the election to the 18th Lok Sabha which begins...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture the national imagination as much as Jawaharlal Nehru University...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Changing Political Landscape in the State

By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha has changed the political landscape in the state, at...
SALANTINI JANERA

Hindi jakkalaniko jegalja, official language dake ra·gatanikosa jegala: VPP

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Hindi ku·sik agananikode jegala ong·ja indiba Hindi ku·sikko a·doko official language dake ra·gatanikosa jegalenga ine...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of...

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture...

Changing Political Landscape in the State

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha...
Load more

Popular news

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of...

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture...

Changing Political Landscape in the State

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img