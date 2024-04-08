NEIGRIHMS conference promotes hygiene

SHILLONG, April 7: Aiming to promote cleanliness and hygiene practices, the Sanitation Department of NEIGRIHMS recently organised ‘HYGEIA 2024 – The Swachhta Conference’. Various hospitals in and around Shillong, including Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and the Shillong Municipal Board, participated in the event.

Director In-charge and Dean, NEIGRIHMS, Prof A Santa Singh, Medical Superintendent, NEIGRIHMS, Prof C Daniala, and DMS and Additional Professor, Dept. of Radiotherapy, NEIGRIHMS, VK Jagtap, inaugurated the conference. The day included competitions, resource talks, interactive sessions, and a prize distribution ceremony.

‘HYGEIA 2024’ aligns with the Swachhta Pakhwada initiative by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Prof C Daniala stressed on the commitment to promote cleanliness and hygiene practices, while Dean Prof A Santa Singh highlighted NEIGRIHMS’s leadership role in this crucial initiative.