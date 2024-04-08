Monday, April 8, 2024
USTM management fest MANAGEMIA 2.0 concludes successfully

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, April 8: Managemia 2.0, the annual Management Festival  organized by the Department of Business Administration at the University of Science and
Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has successfully come to an end here on Saturday. The
programme was held from 4 th April to 6 th April at the University campus.

Twelve hundred students from 44 universities and colleges, including Delhi University, Jamia Milia University, Tezpur University, Assam University and colleges participated in this event, according to a Press release.
Managemia 2.0 featured a wide range of competitions starting from Management games
under which there were various competitions like Ideathon, Business Quiz, Ad- making,
Logo making, Recycle mania etc., a few competitions under cultural event and sports, stalls
and exhibits, and other thrilling activities.

All these competitions have been designed in such a way so that they foster critical thinking, problem-solving skills, analytical skill, decision making skill and industry exposure among participants. This year&#39;s theme of MANAGEMIA 2.0 was “Unlocking Potentials, Transforming Future”.
The festival was inaugurated by Pawan Agarwal, CEO and MD of Datamation Groups and Pubali Giti Borthakur, Head People & Delivery Arena at Infosys along with Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice chancellor, USTM and Dr. R.K. Sarma, Adviser USTM on 4th April at
NKC auditorium of USTM.
The valedictory programme was held on 6 th April where the chief guest was PVSLN Murthy, CMD NEDFI. The occasion was graced by Elvis Ali Hazarika, Asom Saurav Bota
Awardee along with Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice chancellor, USTM and Dr. R.K.Sarma, Adviser
USTM.

