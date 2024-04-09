BSF, police seize over 30,000-kg Indian sugar

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 8: The Meghalaya Police and the Border Security Force have jointly confiscated more than 30,000 kg Indian sugar, which was meant to be smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The seizure was made on Sunday from an abandoned house in a forested area near the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Garo Hills.

According to a statement, BSF troops from the 01 Bn and 200 Bn, acting on a tip-off jointly conducted operation with the Meghalaya Police near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

During the operation, more than 30,000 kg of Indian sugar was recovered and subsequently seized.

The confiscated items, meanwhile, have been handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.