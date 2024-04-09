Tuesday, April 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Precursor event sets stage for Shad Suk Mynsiem

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: ‘Ka Shad Shuk Mynsiem’, a precursor event to the main dance festival of the Khasi community, known as Shad Shuk Mynsiem, on Sunday set the stage for the main event scheduled for April 15 at the Madan Weiking ground
The event was organised by Seng Khasi Mawlai.
The Seng Khasi Mawlai, which began this tradition in 1994, prior to the main festival, celebrated its 30 years of completion this year, in a bid to preserve and protect the indigenous rituals of the Khasi religion.
This was informed by the president of Seng Khasi Mawlai, Dipshon Lyngdoh Nongbri.
He additionally said, “We were surprised to see a huge number of people turning up to see the dance, majority of which were tourists. I will be not wrong to say that we were overwhelmed, and since this was an initiative from our locality and not the main festival.”
The event featured 531 dancers, with 270 males and 251 females, notably drawing a significant portion of participation from the local community.
This dance is held during the month of April. Spring is symbolic as a season of rebirth, as is the case in many societies. It signifies the beginning of new cycles during which new seedlings are planted.
Shad Suk Mynsiem is an agrarian festival and celebrates the optimism for the coming year.
This dance serves as a tribute to the divine, expressing gratitude for blessings and abundant harvests through symbolic rituals, traditional dances, and attire.
Before the commencement of the dance, Chairman of Ki Tymmen Kisan Rangbah Skorjala led rituals and prayers, followed by the hoisting of the traditional flag by Donbor Roy Thangkhiew in the presence of the president of Seng Khih Lang, Rueben Kurbah.

Previous article
BSF, police seize over 30,000-kg Indian sugar
Next article
Children participate in a painting competition in the city on Saturday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Major curbs for SWGH during polling process

From Our Correspondent TURA, April 8: To facilitate the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and prevent traffic congestion and incidents...
MEGHALAYA

Training programme in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the city

Master trainer WR Kharkrang gives a demonstration on the use EVMs during a training programme in view of...
MEGHALAYA

CRIME UPDATE

Theft Ankur Jhunjhunwala lodged a complaint that on early morning of April 6, unknown miscreant(s) stole his Maruti Eeco...
MEGHALAYA

Children participate in a painting competition in the city on Saturday

Children participate in a painting competition in the city on Saturday. The competition was organised by Metallica –...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Major curbs for SWGH during polling process

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 8: To facilitate the upcoming...

Training programme in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the city

MEGHALAYA 0
Master trainer WR Kharkrang gives a demonstration on the...

CRIME UPDATE

MEGHALAYA 0
Theft Ankur Jhunjhunwala lodged a complaint that on early morning...
Load more

Popular news

Major curbs for SWGH during polling process

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 8: To facilitate the upcoming...

Training programme in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the city

MEGHALAYA 0
Master trainer WR Kharkrang gives a demonstration on the...

CRIME UPDATE

MEGHALAYA 0
Theft Ankur Jhunjhunwala lodged a complaint that on early morning...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img