Notice

The Eid-UI-Fitre Namaaz will be offered Thursday at Mohammadia Al Hussainee Masjid (Khan Masjid), Barapathar (Mawbah). According to a statement here, the Namaz will be led by Imam of the mosque Qaiser Raza, Mowazzin and Ahsanula Khan. “The first Jamaat will be held 8:30 am while the second Jamaat will be at 9:00 am,” the statement said.