Tuesday, April 9, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Kerala HC allows doctor accused of abetting girlfriend’s suicide to rejoin PG classes

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 9: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday gave some relief to a doctor accused of abetting his girlfriend’s suicide and allowed him to rejoin his postgraduate classes.

Dr Ruwais headed the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA). While doing his postgraduate course here at the state-run Medical College, his girlfriend Dr Shahana was found dead in her room in December last year.

After the death of Shahana reports surfaced that the family of Ruwais had demanded a huge dowry and unable to bear this, she committed suicide.

Soon, Ruwais was taken into custody and arrested.

Later he managed to get bail and filed a petition that he should be allowed to resume his studies.

A single bench gave the nod for it, but it was set aside by a division bench.

But the division bench however asked that the disciplinary proceedings against Ruwais be finished quickly and the report placed before the single bench.

It was based on this report that the court on Tuesday directed the Indian Medical Association to reinstate the petitioner.

But the court clearly pointed out that such reinstatement would be subject to the condition that in case the punishment of the court is upheld, such reinstatement shall not be treated as valid attendance for any practical purposes and posted the case for May 21. (IANS)

Previous article
Cases filed against Punjab cinemas for screening govt’s promotional advertisements
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Action meets comedy’: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser delights fans ahead of release

Shillong, April 9: Ahead of its April 11 release, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer upcoming...
Business

Google Cloud CEO announces new capabilities, advanced chips for AI era

Shillong, April 9: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian on Tuesday announced several new capabilities and solutions in the...
Business

Smallcap index closes in green for 13 consecutive sessions

Shillong, April 9: The Nifty smallcap index continued its outperformance after closing in green for 13 consecutive trading...
News Alert

Cases filed against Punjab cinemas for screening govt’s promotional advertisements

Shillong, April 9: Taking action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Punjab Police have registered cases...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Action meets comedy’: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser delights fans ahead of release

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 9: Ahead of its April 11 release,...

Google Cloud CEO announces new capabilities, advanced chips for AI era

Business 0
Shillong, April 9: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian on...

Smallcap index closes in green for 13 consecutive sessions

Business 0
Shillong, April 9: The Nifty smallcap index continued its...
Load more

Popular news

‘Action meets comedy’: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser delights fans ahead of release

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 9: Ahead of its April 11 release,...

Google Cloud CEO announces new capabilities, advanced chips for AI era

Business 0
Shillong, April 9: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian on...

Smallcap index closes in green for 13 consecutive sessions

Business 0
Shillong, April 9: The Nifty smallcap index continued its...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img