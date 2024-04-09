World Quantum Day celebrated at USTM

Guwahati, April 9: The Department of Physics, USTM organized a workshop titled “Quantum Nexus: A Research Methodology Meet through World Quantum Day Celebration” on Saturday as part of an annual celebration dedicated to highlighting the significance and potential of quantum science and technology.

Eminent Scientist, Prof. Subhaditya Bhattacharya from IIT Guwahati graced the event and shared his wisdom with his popular talk on “Dark Matter Physics”. Prof. Bhattacharya’s talk began with highlighting the progress in the research domain beginning from the signatures obtained by Vera Ruben, through her PhD thesis research. In his talk, he also mentioned about the role of observatories such as Chandra X-ray observatory in gaining signals from gravitational lensing leading to the presence of Dark Matter and Dark Energy, according to a Press communique.

Prof. Bhattacharya illuminated the audience with broader features of Dark matter in cosmology along with any relevant standard model related to it. Towards the end of his talk, he emphasized on the experimental methods with which one can detect dark matter through some quantum mechanical treatments.

Prof. Bhattacharya was glad to find an engaged audience of graduate and post graduate students of the University. The audience was enlightened by the talk and was delighted to put queries that were addressed by Prof. Bhattacharya during the interactions. He summarized how the coming years were going to be challenging and would perhaps decide the fate of this illusive component of the universe. He invited the upcoming researchers to contribute to the field.

Earlier, Dr. Sudin Ganguly, the coordinator, set the tone of the event with the statement, “The theme is Dark, let’s throw some light on it.”