Super 30 fame Anand Kumar launches ‘super 10 scholar’ initiative

By: Agencies

Jaipur, April 9: Prominent educator Anand Kumar, known for his Super 30 programme, on Tuesday announced the ‘Super 10 Scholar’ list in partnership with JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), an initiative of J.K. Organisation.

As part of the partnership, Kumar will hand-pick 10 exceptional students who will be supported by JKLU for their undergraduate studies.

The students will receive a comprehensive scholarship covering tuition fees and expenses for a 4-year B.Tech programme in Computer Science at JKLU if they meet the minimum eligibility criteria and other prerequisites.

“In crafting the ‘Super 10 Scholar’ initiative, we aim to replicate the transformative impact witnessed through the ‘Super 30’ programme,” said Kumar, a recipient of the Padma Shri Award.

“Just as ‘Super 30’ has empowered countless underprivileged students to excel in engineering, I believe the ‘Super 10 Scholar’ list will be a beacon of opportunity for these bright young minds. JKLU’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineers is commendable and I’m honoured to be part of this initiative that will shape the future of our nation’s technological landscape,” he added.

Kumar, whose life as a mathematics teacher and his educational programme of the ‘Super 30’ was captured in a biographical drama of the same name in 2019, encouraged students to pursue their dream of studying at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) without succumbing to overwhelming pressure.

“While clearing the JEE may not be feasible for everyone, there are always alternative pathways that can help you accomplish your dreams of studying at esteemed institutions like the IITs,” Kumar noted.

Kumar also encouraged students to approach their studies “with passion and determination, emphasising that success encompasses more than just exam scores; it also requires perseverance and a thirst for knowledge.”

IANS

 

Markets overflow with shoppers on Eid eve in Kashmir
World Quantum Day celebrated at USTM
