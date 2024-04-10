India wins key posts in UN poll

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) India has won a major victory with the country’s candidates being elected to several key positions in UN bodies including a prestigious five-year term at the International Narcotics Control Board.

India’s Jagjit Pavadia, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, was re-elected for a third term to the International Narcotics Control Board after garnering the highest number of votes.

“Today, a significant triumph for India at the UN, clinching a prestigious re-election to the International Narcotics Control Board for 2025-2030 and earning seats across several key UN bodies,” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said on X.

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) held elections to fill vacancies in 17 of its subsidiary bodies on Tuesday. These vacancies were filled through election by acclamation, secret ballot and nomination.

India was also elected by acclamation to the Commission on the Status of Women for the term 2025-2029; Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund for the term 2025-2027; Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Population Fund and the United Nations Office for Project Services for 2025-2027.

India’s candidates were also elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for the 2025-2027 term and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme for the 2025-2027 term.

“India remains steadfast in its commitment to actively engage in the discourse within these UN bodies, upholding the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ “the world is one family,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a post on X lauded the “good work” of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and the team at the Ministry of External Affairs.

IANS