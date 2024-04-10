Wednesday, April 10, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Mamata Banerjee trying to save blast accused by implicating NIA: Amit Shah

Kolkata, April 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding the accused in the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case with her attempts to implicate the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths investigating the case.

“There was a blast. Is it not necessary to take action against the accused in the blast? But in this case, when the NIA officers started investigation in the matter and were attacked in the process, the Chief Minister is making all attempts to implicate the investigating official by registering a case against the central agency officials,” the Union Home Minister said while addressing a rally in South Dinajpur district in support of the party candidate from Balurghat and the BJP’s state president in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar.

However, he added that since the NIA officials are investigating the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, they will take appropriate action against the accused persons behind the blast.

The Union Home Minister also launched a scathing attack against the Chief Minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress on the “illegal immigration” issue in West Bengal.

“The Chief Minister will never take any concrete action against the illegal immigrants since they constitute the majority of the vote bank of her party. In Assam too, there was the problem of illegal immigration before. But that has stopped completely now after the BJP came to power in Assam. So I am saying today that illegal immigration will be completely stopped in West Bengal as well if BJP comes to power in the state in the coming days,” said the Union Home Minister.

According to him, the Chief Minister always opposes constructive steps like the abolition of the triple talaq system or the introduction of CAA to pursue her appeasement politics.

“The abolition of triple talaq has brought relief for lakhs of minority women. The CAA notification is meant to grant citizenship to genuine refugees who have been victims of religious fanaticism. However, Mamata didi might try, the CAA will be implemented at any cost,” Amit Shah said.

He concluded his speech by stressing that the BJP should cross the figure of 30 in West Bengal in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls to achieve a figure of over 370 nationally.

IANS

India wins key posts in UN poll
AAP leaders meet at Delhi CM’s house, to launch ‘Save Constitution’ campaign
