Wednesday, April 10, 2024
NATIONAL

Thousands offer Eid prayers in J&K, no untoward incident reporte

Srinagar, April 10 : Thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Large Eid gatherings were seen at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and other mosques.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and special dishes are prepared after the monthlong fasting month to celebrate the festival.

Such Eid prayer gatherings were also seen in other districts of the Valley, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Ganderbal.

Children wearing new clothes were seen accompanying fathers to the prayer grounds to express joy on the festive occasion. Traditionally, Muslims greet and hug each other after the Eid prayers to forgive and forget any strained relations that might have occurred during the year.

Authorities had made adequate arrangements for security throughout the Valley to ensure peaceful Eid prayer gatherings.

In the Jammu division also, Muslims in large numbers offered prayers in different districts and reports said these passed off peacefully.

In many places in Jammu city and other districts of Jammu division, Hindu neighbours came to greet their Muslim friends during the Eid celebrations.

Two killed as truck overturns
