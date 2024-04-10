Wednesday, April 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Much ado about nothing, says NPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

ARUNACHAL CASH SEIZURE

SHILLONG, April 9: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday said various political parties are trying to score brownie points ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections over the Arunachal Pradesh cash seizure by dragging in NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma into it.
“They want to get votes by wrongly accusing Conrad Sangma of looting Meghalaya money to invest in elections in Arunachal,” NPP state president and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, countering the criticisms from political rivals.
He said the party has already clarified that the vehicle from which Rs 1 crore was seized by the election authority at Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on April 4 was not a part of Sangma’s convoy.
“These people went on their own as they have construction work in Arunachal but I should not be the one to explain all this,” he said.
“The returning officer and the deputy commissioner concerned have said they have found nothing wrong. Let the Election Commission take action,” Tynsong said, adding that the people in that vehicle were released after an on-the-spot verification by the police.
UDP mum on cash seizure
The UDP said it stands against corruption but refrained from commenting on the April 4 cash seizure in Arunachal Pradesh. “As far as this issue is concerned, I have nothing to say. Let the authority or the administration or the Election Commission do whatever is needed to be done,” UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said.
The opposition Congress has demanded an investigation into the matter.

Previous article
Govt suspends online police recruitment process
Next article
Mukul hits out at MDA for irregularities
