Wednesday, April 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt suspends online police recruitment process

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, April 9: The state government has “temporarily suspended” the process of online filling up of applications for various posts in Meghalaya Police.
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the chairman of the Central Recruitment Board said that filling up of online applications to various posts in Meghalaya Police has been temporarily suspended due to technical reasons.
“As soon as the issue is resolved, the link for online applications will be made available in the Meghalaya Police website,” it added.

Pala accuses NPP of attempting to ‘buy’ votes in Jaintia Hills
Much ado about nothing, says NPP
