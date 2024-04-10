Two killed as truck overturns

Shillong, April 9 : Two persons were killed in a road accident after a truck bearing the registration number- AP16-TS-9689 overturned at Mawblei (National Highway-06) on Wednesday morning.

The truck transporting fish from Andhra Pradesh, was coming from Jowai direction overturned at Mawblei near the Hyundai showroom due to brake failure, police informed.

According to police, the two deceased were identified as the handymen of the truck. They were trying to jump from the truck before it overturned. The driver of the truck has received minor injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital for the post mortem.