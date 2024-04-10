Wednesday, April 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

UP-based group seeks probe by central agency, justice for victims

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Ichamati killings

SHILLONG, April 9: The Greater Noida-based Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF) has written letters to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission, demanding their intervention into the murder of two non-tribals — Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta — in Ichamati on March 27.
The group demanded an investigation by a central agency and stringent action against the culprits involved in the twin murders.
“We urgently seek your intervention to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits, a thorough investigation by central agencies, compensation for the victims’ families, and the guarantee of safety and security of non-tribal Hindus in Ichamati and its adjoining areas,” the group stated in their letters.
The group mentioned that the murders took place after an anti-CAA rally in Ichamati.
“It is alarming that such a rally was allowed to take place in Ichamati, particularly during the enforcement of the model code of conduct, given the village’s exemption from the CAA as a Sixth Scheduled area. We implore you to deliver justice to the affected families,” the Foundation said.
“It is disheartening to note that the non-tribal community in Meghalaya has been enduring suffering since 1979, with no perpetrators held accountable to date. Your urgent attention to this matter is imperative to uphold justice and ensure the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of their ethnic background,” the letter added.

Former leaders of the BJP and NPP, North Tura Mahila, join the TMC in Tura on Tuesday, pledging their support to party candidate from Tura, Zenith Sangma.
