2 city advocates get death threat

SHILLONG, April 10: Two Shillong advocates received a death threat and along with the letter were enclosed two bullets, prompting the High Court of Meghalaya Bar Association to take strong note of the incident.

In a special meeting held on Wednesday, the Executive Committee of the Association viewed with great concern the unprecedented act of issuance of a grave threat to two leading advocates of the city, by some miscreants threatening them with dire consequences if they continue to represent certain clients and participate in suits involving those clients, and even enhancing the threat by enclosing two bullets with the letter.

The act of unwarranted intervention with the professional commitments of the advocates is not only a gross infringement of their Constitutional and other valuable rights but also a cruel assault on the very foundations of civilized existence, the participating members observed.

They also condemned the threat unequivocally