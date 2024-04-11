Thursday, April 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Nokmas oppose draft master plan for Tura

TURA, April 10: A’king nokmas from several a’kings in Tura area on Wednesday jointly registered opposition to the Draft Master Plan for Tura town which was earlier prepared by the Urban Affairs department.
In their joint representation to the Director of Urban Affairs Department in Shillong, the A’king Nokmas of Chasingre, Edenbari, Allotgre and Me’gonggre a’kings opposed the proposal on grounds that no prior information about the move was given to them.
The Nokmas pointed out that they were content with the GHADC as its administration and felt that dual administration was unnecessary. They also pointed out several loopholes in the notification which was given in connection with the proposal earlier.
“The Notification fails to mention who shall yield authority over the areas which at present falls under different A•kings which are earmarked to come under the jurisdiction of the Urban Affairs department as per the Master Plan for Tura. It also does not clarify how the land of the areas falling under different A’kings are going to be utilised and how it shall be acquired by the Urban Affairs Departments. Besides, the Notification does not address the legal implications involved in the areas it identifies under its Master Plan for Tura, which at present falls under the A’kings of different Clans (Maharis) and which is currently governed by the traditional heads i.e., the Nokmas,” they said.

