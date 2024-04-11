Thursday, April 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

ABVP unveils voter awareness campaign poster

SHILLONG, April 10: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Meghalaya on Wednesday unveiled its ‘Voter Awareness Campaign’ poster at the ABVP State Office in Shillong.
Present at the launch were ABVP’s national media convenor Ashutosh Singh, Central Working Committee member Nibiang Sumer, ABVP Meghalaya state secretary Tengku M Marak, state joint secretary Bam Singh, and Shillong city secretary Fellinika Dkhar.
The campaign aims to ensure maximum voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by organising various programmes across Meghalaya. ABVP will conduct activities such as distributing informative pamphlets and hosting small seminars in all districts, including East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, and Ri-Bhoi.
National media convenor Ashutosh Singh emphasized ABVP’s commitment to empowering young voters, urging them to exercise their voting rights and encouraging others to do the same.
ABVP Meghalaya state secretary Tengku M Marak highlighted ABVP’s enthusiasm for fostering voter awareness and urged voters to make informed choices rather than opting for NOTA (None of the Above).

