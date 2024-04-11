Rally at WJH village protest against murder

JOWAI, April 10: Mupliang Dorbar Shnong along with the HNYF staged a protest against the murder of one Kyrshandame Talang at a rally on Tuesday.

The Headman of Mupliang village in West Jaintia Hills, Pyrkhat Sna, denounced the crime calling it heinous in nature.

The HNYF Thadlaskein Circle, on the other hand, questioned the Police department over its ‘inability’ to nab the perpetrators of the crime.