Thursday, April 11, 2024
Adequate forces will be deployed to maintain law and order : Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 11:  Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that the State government would put adequate boots on the ground to ensure there is no law and order problem.

“I want to assure that there should be any doubts as we will put enough boots int he ground to ensure that there will be no law and order issue,” said the Chief minister while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an election campaign.

Talking about the killing of a 52 year old labourer, Arjun Ray from Nongmensong, he said the police were investigating the matter and the  law was equal for everyone and  there was no doubt that the issue was taken up seriously and the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He said,”I spoke to the family members of the deceased yesterday and gave my condolences. I told them that we would do everything that we can from our end and if there were any issues and they could contact us directly”.

The chief minister said that he had also  sent the SP to the hospital so that there were no problem there.

He said when it comes to security DGP and the chief secretary will hold a meeting and all the  preparations are done so that there is no law and order problem in Shillong and other areas.

” We will deploy forces wherever needed and if required we will also call in central forces ,” he added

