Thursday, April 11, 2024
NATIONAL

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ advance booking sales are over the roof, promising a box-office extravaganza

Mumbai, April 11; The advance bookings of the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ left the cash registers ticking.

The advance booking for the film suggested that close to 50,000 tickets were sold. But, as the evening progressed, the advance bookings for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial saw a 6X jump. In a span of just a few hours more than one lakh tickets were sold for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and most of the shows are already running housefull.

Looks like the combination of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ali Abbas Zafar is serving up the perfect Eid recipe to the audiences. Akshay Kumar’s star power caused the massive surge in sales, promising a fulfilling experience for the cinegoers.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in key roles.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

IANS

Top US official headed for India, another speaks of ‘new heights’ in ties
Adequate forces will be deployed to maintain law and order : Conrad
