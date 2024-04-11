NCB busts interstate drug syndicate in Goa

Amit Ghawate, Additional Director of NCB, Goa informed that based on input on February 13, 2024, the NCB, Goa team had seized 7.35 grams of cocaine from the possession of one Raju S, resident of Saligao, North Goa.

“During the initial investigation in this case it was learnt that said accused was merely a peddler working for a bigger drug network being operated by Stanley a Nigerian National and his wife Usha C, both residing in Candolim Goa. It was further learnt that the kingpin Stanley had associated some local people to whom he used to provide drugs in bulk quantities for delivering to his various customers,” Ghawate said.

“On February 16, the NCB, Goa succeeded in arresting another field peddler named Michael, a taxi driver and resident of Candolim. Following the leads, the NCB raided house of Stanley and it was learnt that he was already been arrested by the Telangana Police in the NDPS case,” he said.

“However, during further investigation, Usha C was also found actively involved in drug trafficking and in handling the drug money derived through this drug network. Accordingly, she was placed under arrest, and proceedings for identification of illegally acquired properties by them were initiated to weaken the whole drug network,” Ghawate said.

He said that illegally acquired properties valued at rupees one crore, belonging to Usha C and Stanley have been identified and frozen by the NCB.

“On Wednesday, Stanley was arrested by NCB, Goa and further investigation is in progress,” Ghawate said.

IANS