Thursday, April 11, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Will Musk announce affordable Starlink internet service during India visit?

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 11: Starlink, an affordable satellite-based internet service offered by Elon Musk-run aerospace company SpaceX, has transformed the way people access the web in remote and inaccessible parts of the world. Will Musk announce its arrival in India when he visits the country later this month?

After several failed attempts, Starlink is geared up to launch satellite broadband services in India, which has close to 92 crore broadband subscribers, according to the latest data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel currently lead the broadband market, followed by Vodafone Idea and BSNL. Starlink is set to soon get a license after clearing regulatory hurdles.

The government in December last year passed The Telecommunications Bill 2023 which allows spectrum allocation for satellite-based services without the need to participate in auctions.

The move favours companies such as OneWeb, Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper.

According to experts, India’s digital economy is experiencing a period of significant growth momentum.

“The potential arrival of Starlink, coinciding with Musk’s visit, could serve as a further catalyst for India’s thriving digital economy,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

Increased digital access would empower citizens in ‘aspirational India’, fostering a wave of entrepreneurship, enhanced access to education and healthcare, and increased participation in the digital workforce.

All Starlink subscription plans include unlimited high-speed data on land with no long-term contracts or commitments. Starlink users can get download speeds up to 220 Mbps, with most of them receiving speeds of over 100 Mbps. The cost of Starlink services in India is not known as of now.

In the US, the basic Starlink Wi-Fi for homes in rural areas is $120 per month for unlimited internet sans contract. There are other data plans as well. (IANS)

Previous article
Google Gemini AI arriving on OnePlus, OPPO smartphones
Next article
Meta testing new tools to help protect youth from sextortion
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Tata ropes in Shell to set up EV charging stations across India

Shillong, April 11: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) said on Thursday that it has signed a non-binding...
Technology

Meta testing new tools to help protect youth from sextortion

Shillong, April 11: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday said that the company is testing new tools to help...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka misses sheer khurma, biryani on Eid; gorges on crepes, croissants

Shillong, April 11: Global star Priyanka Chopra has extended her warm greetings on the occasion of Eid, saying...
NATIONAL

NCB busts interstate drug syndicate in Goa

Panaji, April 11: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an interstate drug syndicate by arresting a Nigerian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tata ropes in Shell to set up EV charging stations across India

Business 0
Shillong, April 11: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM)...

Meta testing new tools to help protect youth from sextortion

Technology 0
Shillong, April 11: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday said...

Priyanka misses sheer khurma, biryani on Eid; gorges on crepes, croissants

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 11: Global star Priyanka Chopra has extended...
Load more

Popular news

Tata ropes in Shell to set up EV charging stations across India

Business 0
Shillong, April 11: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM)...

Meta testing new tools to help protect youth from sextortion

Technology 0
Shillong, April 11: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday said...

Priyanka misses sheer khurma, biryani on Eid; gorges on crepes, croissants

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 11: Global star Priyanka Chopra has extended...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img