Friday, April 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Manish Sisodia’s interim bail plea

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, April 12: A Delhi court on Friday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the interim bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia has sought interim bail to campaign for his party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court has listed the matter for next hearing on April 20.

Judge Baweja had, on Wednesday, said that she will hear, on April 15, Sisodia’s bail application in the excise policy-related money laundering case.

The court had heard arguments from Sisodia’s counsel, who opposed the submissions made by the ED, saying that the probe agency was reiterating arguments previously presented before both the Delhi court and the Supreme Court.

The AAP leader’s judicial custody was extended till April 18 in the case.

Last time, the ED had contended that Sisodia and the other accused persons were delaying the trial in the case.

Last week, Sisodia’s bail application was filed by his counsel alleging delay in completing the investigation in the case.

Sisodia’s counsel Mohit Mathur had argued there has been no evidence linking his client to the alleged bribe money.

He had argued that the alleged proceeds of crime were not proven to cause any loss to the exchequer or private consumers. He had stressed the delay in the trial, stating that the Supreme Court’s order, allowing him to approach the court, is six months old, and the investigation should have been completed by now.

Citing the bail granted to another accused, Benoy Babu, Mathur had argued for Sisodia’s bail, saying that he no longer holds a position of influence. He had also stressed that Sisodia met the triple test for bail, as outlined by the Supreme Court, and urged for a speedy trial.

Mathur further said that Sisodia’s eligibility for bail is established, given the fulfilment of all necessary conditions and the absence of any misuse of liberties, as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Sisodia’s role is being probed by both the ED and the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI counsel had told the court that the investigation was at a critical stage and releasing Sisodia on bail might impede the ongoing probe or lead to his evading justice.

IANS

Previous article
Maha govt orders panchnama of unseasonal rain-hit crops spread over 50,000 hectares
Next article
Over 20K CAPF, state force to oversee LS poll security in Tripura
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amit Shah slams Congress chief Kharge over remarks on Article 370

Moradabad (UP), April 12: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent...
NATIONAL

AJP, AAP masquerading as Congress, alleges Sonowal

Guwahati, April 12: Senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal, who is contesting from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in the...
Environment

PMLA relevant in dealing with wildlife crimes:  SC Judge Ujjal Bhuyan

Aizawl, April 12:  Stating that protection of wildlife is a crucial component of the greater subject of environment...
NATIONAL

Cong writes to CEC seeking CBI probe into Panoor bomb blasts

Thiruvananthapuram, April 12: The Congress party in Kerala on Friday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amit Shah slams Congress chief Kharge over remarks on Article 370

NATIONAL 0
Moradabad (UP), April 12: Home Minister Amit Shah on...

AJP, AAP masquerading as Congress, alleges Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 12: Senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal, who...

PMLA relevant in dealing with wildlife crimes:  SC Judge Ujjal Bhuyan

Environment 0
Aizawl, April 12:  Stating that protection of wildlife is...
Load more

Popular news

Amit Shah slams Congress chief Kharge over remarks on Article 370

NATIONAL 0
Moradabad (UP), April 12: Home Minister Amit Shah on...

AJP, AAP masquerading as Congress, alleges Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 12: Senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal, who...

PMLA relevant in dealing with wildlife crimes:  SC Judge Ujjal Bhuyan

Environment 0
Aizawl, April 12:  Stating that protection of wildlife is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img