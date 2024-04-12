Friday, April 12, 2024
spot_img
Business

TCS sees net headcount drop for first time in 2 decades

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 12: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday revealed that its headcount dropped by 13,249 employees (year-on-year) during the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

This is the first time in 19 years that the leading IT software company witnessed a drop in headcount.

The company ended FY24 with 601,546 employees, according to TCS’s stock exchange filing.

TCS saw a decrease of 1,759 employees in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY 2024 (January to March).

This marks the third consecutive quarter in which the company’s headcount has declined.

In the previous quarter, the number of employees dropped by 5,680 employees (quarter-on-quarter), and in Q2, the company witnessed a net reduction of 6,333 employees.

TCS reported a 9 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 12,434 crore for the January-March quarter of FY24, up from Rs 11,392 crore in the same period of the previous year.

“The reduced attrition at 12.5 per cent, enthusiastic response to our campus hiring, increased customer visits and employees returning to the office have resulted in great vibrancy in our delivery centres and elevated morale of our associates,” Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer, said in a statement.

The revenue of the company increased 3.5 per cent to Rs 61,237 crore during the quarter. (IANS)

Previous article
India’s fintech sector logs robust 59 pc growth in Q1 2024
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Congress chief to leave party after LS polls: BJP minister

Guwahati, April 12: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has claimed that the state Congress President Bhupen Borah will leave...
NATIONAL

Misa Bharti says media ‘twisted’ her statement on PM Modi

Patna, April 12:  RJD Rajya Sabha MP and Patliputra Lok Sabha candidate Misa Bharti, on Friday, blamed the...
NATIONAL

Don’t travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA

New Delhi, April 12: India on Friday issued a travel advisory for its citizens, advising them not to...
NATIONAL

Congress top brass running away from contesting elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, April 12:  Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a jibe at Congress,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Congress chief to leave party after LS polls: BJP minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 12: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has claimed...

Misa Bharti says media ‘twisted’ her statement on PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Patna, April 12:  RJD Rajya Sabha MP and Patliputra...

Don’t travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 12: India on Friday issued a...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Congress chief to leave party after LS polls: BJP minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 12: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has claimed...

Misa Bharti says media ‘twisted’ her statement on PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Patna, April 12:  RJD Rajya Sabha MP and Patliputra...

Don’t travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 12: India on Friday issued a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img