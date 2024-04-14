Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 14: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, is receiving a lot of positive response from the audience.

To make the film more accessible to the larger audience, the makers have come up with a new ticket deal.

The audience can now enjoy the film by availing the buy one, get one ticket offer on the ticket. This decision aims to attract a wider audience with the film’s compelling storyline and stellar cast. With massive audience support worldwide, now you can enjoy the movie with your loved ones through this exciting offer.

The movie promises an action-packed excitement blended with hilarious comedy punches, capturing the scenic beauty of exotic locations such as Abu Dhabi, Jordan, India, the UK, and Scotland.

The excitement around the movie is huge, with theatres filling up fast and tickets selling like hot-cakes. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, is a cinematic spectacle that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is currently playing in cinemas. (IANS)

Previous article
Bullets again fired in a fresh attack on Salman Khan; crime branch probes firing at actor’s home
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Eat plain yoghurt to lower diabetes risk, combat insulin resistance: Doctors

Shillong, April 14: Regular consumption of plain yoghurt may help people to reduce their risk of diabetes and...
Business

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four trading sessions in which markets gained on two and...
INTERNATIONAL

99 pc of Iran’s missiles, drones shot down, says Israel

Shillong, April 14: The Israeli military said on Sunday that it intercepted about 99 per cent of more...
News Alert

30 feared trapped as building collapses in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Shillong, April 14: About 30 people are feared trapped inside a building that collapsed in UP's Muzaffarnagar district...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Eat plain yoghurt to lower diabetes risk, combat insulin resistance: Doctors

Health 0
Shillong, April 14: Regular consumption of plain yoghurt may...

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Business 0
Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four...

99 pc of Iran’s missiles, drones shot down, says Israel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 14: The Israeli military said on Sunday...
Load more

Popular news

Eat plain yoghurt to lower diabetes risk, combat insulin resistance: Doctors

Health 0
Shillong, April 14: Regular consumption of plain yoghurt may...

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Business 0
Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four...

99 pc of Iran’s missiles, drones shot down, says Israel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 14: The Israeli military said on Sunday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img