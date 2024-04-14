‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal

Shillong, April 14: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, is receiving a lot of positive response from the audience.

To make the film more accessible to the larger audience, the makers have come up with a new ticket deal.

The audience can now enjoy the film by availing the buy one, get one ticket offer on the ticket. This decision aims to attract a wider audience with the film’s compelling storyline and stellar cast. With massive audience support worldwide, now you can enjoy the movie with your loved ones through this exciting offer.

The movie promises an action-packed excitement blended with hilarious comedy punches, capturing the scenic beauty of exotic locations such as Abu Dhabi, Jordan, India, the UK, and Scotland.

The excitement around the movie is huge, with theatres filling up fast and tickets selling like hot-cakes. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, is a cinematic spectacle that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is currently playing in cinemas. (IANS)