Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman Khan targeted again; crime branch probes firing at actor’s home

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

With Bollywood megastar Salman Khan again targeted, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch entered the scene to probe at least three-four bullets fired at the actor’s Bandra West home early this morning, officials said on Sunday.
The chilling act was committed by at least two unidentified persons sporting helmets who came speeding on a motorcycle and fired at least four shots in the direction of Galaxy Apartment, before zooming off on the dark and deserted road.
For the past several years, Salman Khan and his family have been facing death threats from certain Punjab-based mafia groups like the Bishnoi gang.
In the past couple of years, he and his father Salim Khan have been issued death threats in different ways, including dropping a letter to the family.
It was not immediately known if Salman Khan was at home or not on a weekend holiday just after the Ramzan Eid celebrations. On learning of the incident, a Bandra Police team rushed to the Khan household and launched preliminary investigations, and also tightened security in the vicinity.
The police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to trace out the shooters and check their motives and targets, and more details are awaited.
Hours later, a Crime Branch and Forensic Team with ballistics experts also arrived on the scene and found at least one bullet mark on the gate of the building entrance.
Salman Khan, 58, lives with almost his entire joint family comprising parents, brothers and their kin at the landmark Galaxy Apartments on the picturesque Bandra sea-face area of suburban north-west Mumbai.
For several years, Salim Khan and Salman Khan have been getting death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Rajasthan.
Following the multiple threats to the Mumbai-based actor, the city police have upgraded the security cover of Salman Khan, plus issued him a permit for a gun licence and last year, the actor acquired a new bullet-proof SUV as additional protection to move around. (IANS)

Previous article
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal
Next article
Drake hits back at Kendrick Lamar with diss track on social media
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Narendra Modi unveils BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP’s Lok Sabha manifesto which has...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Chennai university confers honorary doctorate on Dr Ram Charan

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in RC 16 and RC 17, received an honorary doctorate...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Olivia Rodrigo performs on Bathwater with No Doubt at Coachella

Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo doled out a surprise performance at the Coachella Main Stage as she joined the rock...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka Chopra drops throwback pic with newly acquired crown

Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback photo from her beauty pageant days...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Narendra Modi unveils BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Chennai university confers honorary doctorate on Dr Ram Charan

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in...

Olivia Rodrigo performs on Bathwater with No Doubt at Coachella

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo doled out a surprise performance at...
Load more

Popular news

PM Narendra Modi unveils BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Chennai university confers honorary doctorate on Dr Ram Charan

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in...

Olivia Rodrigo performs on Bathwater with No Doubt at Coachella

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo doled out a surprise performance at...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img