Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

BJP-led Centre under-utilises budget for NE, claims Congress

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, April 13: The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of under-utilising the budget for the Northeast and said it is the only political party that can deliver justice to the states in the region.
“The Modi government’s ‘Bluff and Rule’ policy continues to unravel. The Modi government has a history of allocating big budgets to the Northeast and then chronically under-utilising these budgets in the last 10 years,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
He said since 2014, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has utilised the full budget for the Northeast only on two occasions.
“While the UPA consistently utilised around 90 per cent of the budget, the Modi government’s utilisation falls to a mere 60 per cent regularly. In FY23, the budget was Rs 2,755 crore. However, in June 2023, a report from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) revealed that the ministry utilised only Rs 989 crore (35.9 per cent) of its allocated budget,” the former Union minister said.
In 2020-21, the fund utilisation in the case of the North East Road Sector Development scheme was 52 per cent, Ramesh claimed, adding that for the North East Special Infrastructure Development scheme, only 34 per cent of the funds were utilised.
The Congress leader said the Modi government boasts that the PM-DevINE scheme launched in 2022 outlays Rs 6,600 crore for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 for the holistic development of the northeastern region.
He said on December 7, 2023, the DoNER Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that only over 10 per cent of the funds (Rs 855.85 crore) under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) were sanctioned.
“In January 2023, in the run-up to elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, the Modi government ‘doubled’ the budget for the DoNER Ministry. Given its history of bluffing with its big fund allocations and dramatic under-utilisation, we await the details of how much funds has actually reached the Northeast.
“@INCIndia is the only political party that can deliver justice to the states of North East India,” Ramesh said, using the hashtag “#HaathBadlegaHalaat”. (PTI)

Previous article
Tiger Shroff steals the show with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’; establishes his rising stardom
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Mawroh killing: No arrest yet

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: The state police is yet to arrest anyone in connection with the recent...
MEGHALAYA

VPP files FIRs against social media users

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on social media, the Voice of the People Party (VPP)...
MEGHALAYA

BJP seeks votes for NPP’s Ampareen

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: It was a scene far from the ordinary and quite uncommon in Meghalaya’s...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong LS candidates find common ground

NPP, Congress and VPP absent at the event that focussed on the issues of ILP, language and boundary...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mawroh killing: No arrest yet

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: The state police is...

VPP files FIRs against social media users

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on...

BJP seeks votes for NPP’s Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: It was a scene...
Load more

Popular news

Mawroh killing: No arrest yet

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: The state police is...

VPP files FIRs against social media users

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on...

BJP seeks votes for NPP’s Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: It was a scene...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img