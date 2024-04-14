Sunday, April 14, 2024
NATIONAL

Dhoom-inspired bike-borne robbers held in Delhi, 26 cases solved

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 14 :Three criminals, who were inspired by the Bollywood movie Dhoom, were arrested for robbing people and then fleeing away on high-speed bikes, in the national capital, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

The officials said that with the arrest of the trio identified as Ashraf aka Gullu (23), Taufiq (24) and Istekar (22), 26 cases of robbery and snatching registered during the last fortnight in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad have been solved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said that on April 10, specific information was received that one notorious robber Ashraf was present in Johripur, Delhi area.

“Multiple and relentless raids were conducted in the Johripur area and Loni in Uttar Pradesh and three robbers Ashraf, Taufiq and Ishtikar were successfully apprehended. Two motorcycles including a high-end bike Yamaha R15, used in the commission of crime, were recovered,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, all accused disclosed that one Nazakat Ali aka KTM (30) is their gang leader.

“They all are deeply inspired by the movie ‘Dhoom’ and steal high-speed bikes to commit robbery,” said the DCP, adding that in several incidents, they looted people on other bikes while in motion on the roads and sped away.

“They had also challenged that the police can’t catch them. They were so confident that no one could catch them while on bike, so they had no hesitation to commit crimes even in front of CCTV cameras. To confuse the police or eyewitnesses, they used to change clothes while on the moving bike,” said the DCP. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

