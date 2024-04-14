Sunday, April 14, 2024
NATIONAL

BJP committed to welfare of youth, women, poor and farmers, says PM Modi

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 14 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP was focused on its four pillars — youth, women, poor and the farmers, and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is the ‘soul’ of BJP’s Sankalp Patra. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to “fight against corruption as it snatches the rights of poor and middle-class”.

He said this soon after Defence Minister Rajnth Singh presented the party’s manifesto, named ‘Sankalp Patra’ at the BJP headquarters here.

PM Modi said, “The focus is on dignity and quality of life. This Sankalp Patra stresses on quality and quantity of opportunities.”

He said, “All 70 plus senior citizens will be covered under the Ayushman scheme.

The PM reiterated the party’s commitment to ‘one nation, one election’ and a common electoral roll system, and also said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented.

PM Modi said that the free ration scheme will continue for the next five years. He said the government is committed to providing for the meals of the poor which will be “nutritious, satiating and affordable”.

“Four crore concrete houses have already been allotted, and three crore more will be given soon… Over two crore small farmers to benefit from ‘Sri Anna’ (superfood).. and our Sankalp is to make india a food processing hub, and boost the rural economy,” he said

PM Modi said, “Now we will work towards reducing the electricity bill of crores of families to zero and creating earning opportunities from electricity. We have implemented the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.”

He also expressed commitment to promoting the Tamil language, affirming its status as the pride of Bharat.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformative impact of the MUDRA Yojana. The BJP has pledged to raise the loan limit under the scheme from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. He expressed confidence that this initiative will bolster the development of an ecosystem conducive to the demands of Industry 4.0.

“Disabled people will now be given priority in the PM Housing Scheme, and special efforts will be made to ensure that they get housing as per their special needs,” said PM Modi.

The PM also stressed the need to promote tourism. He said, ” We are committed to unlocking India’s potential for tourism, This is that section which can generate maximum employment in minimum time.”(IANS)

