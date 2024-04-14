Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Delhi: 15-year-old girl nabbed for stabbing neighbour to death over water dispute

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 14 :Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a 15-year-old girl on the charges of stabbing a neighbour to death after a quarrel over filling water from the common tap of the first floor of the house in Delhi’s Farsh Bazar area.

The deceased was identified as Soni, a resident of Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area.

Sharing the details, police said that on Friday at 10.59 p.m., information regarding a stabbing incident was received in which the caller said that her father had stabbed a woman in the stomach and an ambulance is needed.

“Acting on the call, the police team reached the spot which was Gali no 2, Bhikam Singh Colony and found injured Soni in her room. She was having 2/3 cut marks on her left hand and a small wound on her stomach,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

Soni was immediately taken to Hedgewar Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbour, his wife and their 15-year-old daughter.

Further investigation revealed that at about 7.30 p.m., Soni had a confrontation with her neighbour’s wife and daughter over filling water from the common tap on the first floor of the house.

“During the altercation, Soni twisted the girl’s hand, prompting the girl to seek treatment at Dr Hedgewar Hospital. The girl was treated as a non-Medico Legal Case (MLC) patient, and an X-ray of her hand was conducted. Subsequently, the girl and her mother returned to their room and engaged in another altercation with Soni and her husband, Satbir. During this second altercation, Soni was stabbed by the girl,” said the DCP.

“The apprehended girl will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB),” the DCP added.(IANS)

Previous article
Dhoom-inspired bike-borne robbers held in Delhi, 26 cases solved
Next article
LS polls: AICC’s Venugopal to visit Hyderabad for talks on finalising three candidates
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises to promote Tamil language globally

Chennai, April 14 :The Sankalp Patra or election manifesto of BJP released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
NATIONAL

LS polls: BJP’s UP unit to ensure PM Modi’s victory in Varanasi with highest-ever margin

Varanasi, April 14:The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit is working to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins his...
NATIONAL

‘Sankalp Patra outlines collective aspirations of the nation’, says PM Modi in his letter

New Delhi, April 14:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, in a letter to his countrymen expressed that the...
NATIONAL

India conducts successful trials of Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile Weapon System in Rajasthan

New Delhi, April 14: India has conducted successful warhead flight trials of the indigenous Man Portable Anti-tank Guided...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises to promote Tamil language globally

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 14 :The Sankalp Patra or election manifesto...

LS polls: BJP’s UP unit to ensure PM Modi’s victory in Varanasi with highest-ever margin

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi, April 14:The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit is working...

‘Sankalp Patra outlines collective aspirations of the nation’, says PM Modi in his letter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 14:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday,...
Load more

Popular news

BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises to promote Tamil language globally

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 14 :The Sankalp Patra or election manifesto...

LS polls: BJP’s UP unit to ensure PM Modi’s victory in Varanasi with highest-ever margin

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi, April 14:The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit is working...

‘Sankalp Patra outlines collective aspirations of the nation’, says PM Modi in his letter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 14:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img