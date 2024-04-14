Delhi: 15-year-old girl nabbed for stabbing neighbour to death over water dispute

New Delhi, April 14 :Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a 15-year-old girl on the charges of stabbing a neighbour to death after a quarrel over filling water from the common tap of the first floor of the house in Delhi’s Farsh Bazar area.

The deceased was identified as Soni, a resident of Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area.

Sharing the details, police said that on Friday at 10.59 p.m., information regarding a stabbing incident was received in which the caller said that her father had stabbed a woman in the stomach and an ambulance is needed.

“Acting on the call, the police team reached the spot which was Gali no 2, Bhikam Singh Colony and found injured Soni in her room. She was having 2/3 cut marks on her left hand and a small wound on her stomach,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

Soni was immediately taken to Hedgewar Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbour, his wife and their 15-year-old daughter.

Further investigation revealed that at about 7.30 p.m., Soni had a confrontation with her neighbour’s wife and daughter over filling water from the common tap on the first floor of the house.

“During the altercation, Soni twisted the girl’s hand, prompting the girl to seek treatment at Dr Hedgewar Hospital. The girl was treated as a non-Medico Legal Case (MLC) patient, and an X-ray of her hand was conducted. Subsequently, the girl and her mother returned to their room and engaged in another altercation with Soni and her husband, Satbir. During this second altercation, Soni was stabbed by the girl,” said the DCP.

“The apprehended girl will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB),” the DCP added.(IANS)