Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Ind candidate bets big on ‘conscience votes’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

BATTLEGROUND SHILLONG

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: Independent candidate Peter Challam, a lawyer by profession, is banking on conscience votes in the “educated” Shillong parliamentary seat where he is contesting from.
He is up against candidates from parties which are rich in terms of power and organisational strength.
“The Shillong seat consists of a 75 per cent literate population. The voters can choose a good candidate with their sensible mind,” Challam told reporters on Saturday replying to a query.
Stating that he is reaching out to the public through various mediums of communications, he said, “Now that the ball is in the court of the people, they can choose the right candidate with their wisdom and observations.”
He said if elected, he will raise the pending issues of the state in Parliament with vigour and strength.
He said the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit, the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and the state’s boundary disputes with Assam are some of the issues pending for the past many years.
Challam said apart from these, he will highlight the issues concerning health, education, unemployment, connectivity, safety and security of every citizen of the state during his poll campaign.
“The Shillong parliamentary seat consists of 36 Assembly constituencies and it has a rich fabric and history. As it needs a strong representation at the national politics, I stepped forward to be the voice of this parliamentary seat,” he said.
He also said that he wants to address the issues and problems being faced by the people, ranging from infrastructure to health, education and unemployment.
On the ongoing political slugfests, he said, “People should stop mudslinging, finger-pointing at each other and talk about addressing the issues of the state effectively.”

Previous article
NPP’s Tynsong takes a swipe at VPP leaders in Mawkyrwat
Next article
SVEEP prog in Williamnagar sees massive participation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme

Youth participate in an ‘Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme’ organised by the District Election Officer as part of...
MEGHALAYA

SVEEP prog in Williamnagar sees massive participation

From Our Correspondent WILLIAMNAGAR, April 13: With a view to spread voter awareness and voter literacy amongst the citizens...
MEGHALAYA

NPP’s Tynsong takes a swipe at VPP leaders in Mawkyrwat

From Our Correspondent MAWKYRWAT, April 13: State president of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone...
MEGHALAYA

‘Dul Doka’ drum beats spread poll awareness

From Our Correspondent AMPATI, April 13: Using the Garo traditional method of spreading information through drum beats known as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme

MEGHALAYA 0
Youth participate in an ‘Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme’...

SVEEP prog in Williamnagar sees massive participation

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent WILLIAMNAGAR, April 13: With a view to...

NPP’s Tynsong takes a swipe at VPP leaders in Mawkyrwat

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent MAWKYRWAT, April 13: State president of the...
Load more

Popular news

Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme

MEGHALAYA 0
Youth participate in an ‘Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme’...

SVEEP prog in Williamnagar sees massive participation

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent WILLIAMNAGAR, April 13: With a view to...

NPP’s Tynsong takes a swipe at VPP leaders in Mawkyrwat

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent MAWKYRWAT, April 13: State president of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img