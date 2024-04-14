Sunday, April 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

SVEEP prog in Williamnagar sees massive participation

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, April 13: With a view to spread voter awareness and voter literacy amongst the citizens of the district, East Garo Hills Election Officer, Vibhor Aggarwal, organised a one-day Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) at Police Parade ground in Williamnagar on April 13, which saw the participation of schoolchildren, members of NGOs, government officials and others.
During the campaign, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Songsak C&RD Block, Tadingchi N Sangma, highlighted the need for organising the SVEEP campaign and urged the youth of the region to exercise their right to franchise by voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Others who spoke during the campaign included BDO of Samanda C&RD Block, Tochri R Sangma, District Housing Officer, BK Marak, Tourist Officer, MC Ch Marak and PwD icon, Ringsime Sangma.
The other highlights of the campaign included Wangala dance by the members of Williamnagar Art and Culture Society, cycle rally by the members of Williamnagar Cyclists and Taekwondo demonstration by the members of Williamnagar Taekwondo Association.
The cycle rally, organised as a part of SVEEP campaign, was flagged off the PwD icon, Ringsime Sangma.

Ind candidate bets big on ‘conscience votes’
Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme
