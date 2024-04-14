Sunday, April 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

UDP pitches for MP with legal knowhow

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday stated that the state needs an MP with a solid background and adequate legal knowledge and only a person equipped with legal armament would be able to make a difference in the Parliament.
“The UDP is offering that in the form of Robertjune Kharjahrin,” said party vice president Allantry F Dkhar.
Talking about the poll prospects of the RDA candidate and the ongoing campaigning process, Dkhar said, “The voters resonate well with the issues we have brought before the electorate, especially when it comes to amendment of the Sixth Schedule to make it stronger for greater protection of the indigenous community.”
Informing that the UDP is holding as many as six-seven public meetings at various locations in Khasi-Jaintia Hills, he said, “The general response has been heart warming. Acceptability based on issues and agendas of the candidates have also helped us make inroads into constituencies where we don’t have MLAs or MDCs,” he added.
Asked about the UDP’s areas of focus, he said, “There is no such specific area of focus. We are concentrating equally in all the seven districts but special focus is being laid in constituencies which are represented by our MLAs and MDCs. We are more focused on grassroots connect rather than social media presence.”
“All our elected representatives and party leaders are putting in their best efforts and we hope this will translate into a victory on June 4,” he added.
The UDP and the HSPDP have together fielded Kharjahrin under the banner of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) for the Shillong parliamentary seat. He will be contesting under the UDP symbol.

