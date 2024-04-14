BJP stands for ‘justice for all’: Hek

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The state BJP has raised concerns over the volatile law and order situation in Meghalaya and has asked Cabinet Minister AL Hek to impress upon the NPP-led MDA Government to deal with the law and order situation with a firm hand.

Hek made it clear that the BJP will not allow injustice against anyone.

“Be it Khasis or non-Khasis, we will stand for justice for all,” Hek said during a party meeting at Oakland, admitting that there was a law and order problem but the party stands firmly with the people.

“Be it sunshine or rain, rich or poor, we will be there,” Hek said amidst cheering from the party workers.

BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said the law and order situation was bad but nobody spoke about it except for Hek.