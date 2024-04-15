Monday, April 15, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

After Diljit’s Mumbai concert, Kareena says she is his fan girl forever

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently basking in the success of her recent hit Crew, is a ‘forever fan girl’ of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit recently performed at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai, sending concert-goers into a frenzy. The event took place at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area.
Kareena, who has earlier worked with Diljit in Udta Punjab and Good Newwz, took to the Stories section of her Instagram and uploaded a video from the gig.
She wrote on the video, “Fan girl forever”. In the video, Diljit can be heard saying, “Hoyegi Beyonce, hoyegi Rihanna, saddi taan ae hi hai Kareena”. The actor-singer also performed the song Naina from Crew.
Several Bollywood celebrities, including comedian Maniesh Paul,, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, and singer Harshdeep Kaur attended the concert. (IANS)

