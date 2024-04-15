Drake hits back at Kendrick Lamar with diss track on social media

Rapper Kendrick Lamar earlier pointed guns at Drake and J. Cole on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That’. But, Drake is not the one to take it lightly.

The Canadian rapper seemingly launched a counter-offensive. Drake has apparently fired back, although there’s been no official confirmation with a diss track that surfaced on social media, reports Variety.

Early in the day, a four-minute “leaked” song attributed to Drake circulated on social media, with some doubting its authenticity and speculating that it was an AI-generated record.

As per Variety, the original version sounded like an unmixed demo over an interpolation of Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Get Money, while a high-quality version with a different beat emerged in the afternoon.

To make matters more opaque, Power 105 (a radio network) claimed that the diss track was legitimate and debuted the official artwork showing Lamar doing pushups, though Drake’s team did not immediately confirm the track’s legitimacy. (IANS)