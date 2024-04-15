Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Israel lifts all precautionary restrictions after Iranian attack

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jerusalem, April 15: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early Monday that all restrictions it put in place shortly before Iran’s overnight attack on Saturday have been lifted.

The restrictions, including a ban on all educational activities and large outdoor gatherings, came into effect on Saturday night as part of Israel’s defensive efforts ahead of Iran’s missile and drone attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

They were originally supposed to expire on Monday night.

However, the IDF Home Front Command decided to lift them as of midnight between Sunday and Monday “following a situation assessment”, the IDF said in a statement.

“As part of the changes, it was decided to restore educational activities across Israel,” the statement read, adding that “the restriction on gatherings is also removed”.

IANS

Previous article
Security beefed up in Agartala ahead of PM Modi’s visit on April 17
Next article
Inflation & unemployment biggest challenge of our country, says Priyanka Gandhi in Rajasthan rally
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of Seven (G7) leaders have called for preventing a further...
Business

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4 earnings and geopolitical events, which are poised to shape...
NATIONAL

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met virtually on Sunday and expressed "full solidarity and support...
NATIONAL

US not seeking war with Iran: National Security spokesman

Washington, April 15: The US does not want to go to war with Iran, a White House national...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

NATIONAL 0
Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of...

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

Business 0
New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4...

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

NATIONAL 0
Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met...
Load more

Popular news

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

NATIONAL 0
Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of...

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

Business 0
New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4...

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

NATIONAL 0
Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img