Monday, April 15, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Inflation & unemployment biggest challenge of our country, says Priyanka Gandhi in Rajasthan rally

Jaipur, April 15:  Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday termed unemployment and inflation as the biggest challenge of the country, and questioned the silence of the Central government on these two issues.

The Congress leader said this in Rajasthan’s Jalore while addressing a rally in support of Vaibhav Gehlot, the Congress candidate from Jalore-Sirhot LS seat.

Vaibhav is the son of Congress veteran and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Priyanka Gandhi urged the voters to think before pressing the buttons on the polling day.

The Congress leader, without naming any party, said “massive campaigns are being held to take the voters’ attention away from the burning issues of the country”.

“Unemployment is at its peak, but no one is talking about it. You have been shown that the country is progressing and everyone is happy.

“When we see Presidents and Prime Ministers of other countries coming to India for important programmes like the G-20 Summit, we do feel proud of that. However, the country’s poor people are still struggling, and this is a reality,” the Congress leader said.

Addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi also said “certain promises like Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and 2 crore jobs still remain unfulfilled”.

IANS

