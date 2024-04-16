BCCI asks IPL stakeholders to stop posting photos, videos from stadium

New Delhi, April 15: The BCCI has informed all commentators, players, IPL owners, and social media and content teams associated with the squads not to post any pictures or videos from the stadium on match days on social media, says a report.

A recent incident when a former India batter got a picture clicked of him commentating during an IPL game and posted it on social media irked broadcast-rights holders. Soon after, he was asked to delete it by a BCCI staff member, according to an Indian Express report.

The BCCI has taken strict action and notified all commentators, players, IPL owners, and social media and content teams associated with the squads that there will be consequences for violating the rules, aiming to prevent individuals or teams from accruing social media followers by sharing images or videos on match days, the report said.

The report further indicated that an IPL team incurred a fine of Rs 9 lakh for sharing a video clip of a live game in which they were participating. (IANS)